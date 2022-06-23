MICHAEL MONROE Receives Bullet Containing Late MOTÖRHEAD Leader LEMMY's Ashes

Before his death on December 28, 2015, late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister asked that his ashes be put in bullets and given to his closest friends. Among recipients of this special gift are Judas Priest's Rob Halford, Doro Pesch, former Headbanger’s Ball host Riki Rachtman, and Ugly Kid Joe singer Whitfield Crane.

Former Hanoi Rocks frontman, Michael Monroe, has also received a bullet, and shared the news via social media, writing: "I just received an extremely special and touching gift - a bullet which has part of Lemmys’s ashes inside it. Lemmy is in the room with us tonight!"

Monroe released I Live Too Fast To Die Young, his new slice of raw rock ‘n’ roll heaven, on June 10 via Silver Lining Music. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Murder The Summer Of Love"

"Young Drunks & Old Alcoholics"

"Derelict Palace"

"All Fighter"

"Everybody's Nobody"

"Antisocialite"

"Can't Stop Falling Apart"

"Pagan Prayer"

"No Guilt"

"I Live Too Fast To Die Young"

"Dearly Departed"

"Everybody's Nobody" video:

"Can’t Stop Falling Apart" video:

"Murder The Summer Of Love" lyric video:



Band lineup:

Michael Monroe - lead vocals, harmonica

Steve Conte - guitars, vocals

Rich Jones - guitars, vocals

Karl Rockfist - drums

Sami Yaffa - bass, vocals, guitar

Additional musicians:

Slash - guitar solo & additional guitars on “I Live Too Fast To Die Young”

Lenni-Kalle Taipale - Piano on “Antisocialite” & “Can’t Stop Falling Apart”

Suvi Aalto & Astrid Nicole - Additional backing vocals on “Can’t Stop Falling Apart” & “Murder The Summer Of Love”

Neil Leyton - Additional backing vocals on “Everybody’s Nobody”, “Murder The Summer Of Love” & “All Fighter”

- Recorded and mixed by Erno “Error” Laitinen at Inkfish Studios, Helsinki, Finland

- Produced by Erno “Error” Laitinen, Michael Monroe, Rich Jones, Sammi Yafa, Steve Conte & Karl Rockfist

- Mastered by Svante Forsbäck at Chartmakers

- Additional recording by Bobby Nieminen at Raymond’s Barn

- Piano recorded at Sonic Pump Studios, recording assistant Tommi Saarinen

- Slash’s guitars engineered by John Ewing