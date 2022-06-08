MICHAEL MONROE Releases New Single "Everybody's Nobody"; Official Music Video Streaming

Former Hanoi Rocks frontman, Michael Monroe, will release I Live Too Fast To Die Young, his new slice of raw rock ‘n’ roll heaven, this Friday, June 10, worldwide via Silver Lining Music. Monroe’s latest single/video, "Everybody's Nobody", is out now.

“It’s a tongue-in-cheek tale about letting go of the ‘good old days’ and finding the things that make you happy here and now,” offers Monroe on the new single. “A lot of artists in our position seem content to bask in the glow of nostalgia instead of striving to move forward. And since they never ‘made it big’, they’d rather claim that they never really wanted to.”

“The title can also be about your own self-worth... everybody’s at least been a nobody and that’s already an achievement in itself,” laughs Monroe.

The single is accompanied by a high-octane, feel-good video showing the band swaggering the streets like rock-punk poets, storytellers who’ve seen it all!

“The punk is always gonna be there, it’s part of my thing and our sound,” furthers Monroe on the album. “And overall I think we’ve really renewed the band’s sound in the best possible way without getting away from who and what we are.”

Continues Monroe: “I always wanted to maintain the excitement and curiosity of life, to keep that mind of a child and excitement about stuff and not get complacent, not get tired. Of course, I can be cynical and I’m sarcastic, and I haven’t had the best of luck, but then again who does? And I still have a lot of things to be happy about. It doesn’t take much for me to be happy. To be able to do what I love doing the most, and make a living out of it, that’s a gift.”

With I Live Too Fast To Die Young, it is clear Michael Monroe is striding into the summer with a triumphant -and perhaps most importantly, defiant- roar to offer you a chance to let your hair down (or up!) and to once again enjoy the freedom of joyous celebration and expression.

I Live Too Fast To Die Young will be available on CD Digipak, 12” Red Vinyl, Signed Limited Edition 12” Vinyl with Alternative Artwork, Digital Download, Streaming and special D2C bundles. Available to pre-order now, here.

Tracklisting:

"Murder The Summer Of Love"

"Young Drunks & Old Alcoholics"

"Derelict Palace"

"All Fighter"

"Everybody's Nobody"

"Antisocialite"

"Can't Stop Falling Apart"

"Pagan Prayer"

"No Guilt"

"I Live Too Fast To Die Young"

"Dearly Departed"

"Can’t Stop Falling Apart" video:

"Murder The Summer Of Love" lyric video:

The band is due to appear on a string of summer festival shows and will be touring in support of the album. For tickets and more information, head here.

Band lineup:

Michael Monroe - lead vocals, harmonica

Steve Conte - guitars, vocals

Rich Jones - guitars, vocals

Karl Rockfist - drums

Sami Yaffa - bass, vocals, guitar

Additional musicians:

Slash - guitar solo & additional guitars on “I Live Too Fast To Die Young”

Lenni-Kalle Taipale - Piano on “Antisocialite” & “Can’t Stop Falling Apart”

Suvi Aalto & Astrid Nicole - Additional backing vocals on “Can’t Stop Falling Apart” & “Murder The Summer Of Love”

Neil Leyton - Additional backing vocals on “Everybody’s Nobody”, “Murder The Summer Of Love” & “All Fighter”

- Recorded and mixed by Erno “Error” Laitinen at Inkfish Studios, Helsinki, Finland

- Produced by Erno “Error” Laitinen, Michael Monroe, Rich Jones, Sammi Yafa, Steve Conte & Karl Rockfist

- Mastered by Svante Forsbäck at Chartmakers

- Additional recording by Bobby Nieminen at Raymond’s Barn

- Piano recorded at Sonic Pump Studios, recording assistant Tommi Saarinen

- Slash’s guitars engineered by John Ewing