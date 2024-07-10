MICHAEL MONROE To Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of HANOI ROCKS' Two Steps From The Move Album With Four Special Shows
July 10, 2024, an hour ago
Hanoi Rocks founding member Michael Monroe, along with his bandmates Sami Yaffa (also formerly of Hanoi Rocks), Rich Jones, Steve Conte and Karl Rockfist, will take to the stage at four special shows later this year to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the classic Hanoi Rocks album, Two Steps From The Move.
The band will be playing the album in its entirety with the second half of the show featuring a best of set from all eras of Michael Monroe.
Dates are listed below, tickets on sale this Friday.
September
10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand
November
27 - London, England - Electric Ballroom
28 - Wolverhampton, England - KKs Steelmill