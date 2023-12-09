MICHAEL SCHENKER Featured In The Flying V Documentary Interview - "I'm A Trend Maker Rather Than A Trend Follower, But Anybody Can Do That" (Video)

The Flying V Documentary YouTube channel has released a new interview with guitar legend Michael Schenker. He discusses his life in music, Scorpions, UFO, MSG, sis brother Rudolf Schenker (Scorpions) and the Flying V guitar.

Schenker: "What I do is put new colours into the world because it (music) always come from within. In fact, I'm a trend maker rather than a trend follower, but anybody can do that. It's just the decision of making that decision: do I want to self-express, or do I want to copy something that's already making lots of money to get a piece of it? I never did that."

MIG Music recently shared the Michael Schenker Group . Live at Rockpalast: Hamburg 1981 via YouTube. Recorded on January, 24th 1981, this concert presents the first MSG album almost in its entirely (and almost in the same running order) including the two greatest songs Michael Schenker created with UFO: “Doctor Doctor” and “Rock Bottom”. Check it out below

The CD / DVD package is available here.

Setlist:

"Armed And Ready"

"Cry For The Nations"

"Victim Of Illusions"

"Natural Thing"

"Feels Like A Good Thing"

"Intro: The Arena"

"Rock Bottom"

"Lookin´ Out From Nowhere"

"Lost Horizons"

"Doctor Doctor"

Lineup:

Michael Schenker - guitar

Gary Barden - vocals

Chris Glen - bass

Paul Raymond - keyboards

Cozy Powell - drums