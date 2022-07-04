MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP Live At Hellfest 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Guitar legend Michael Schenker and his band (MSG) performed at the 2022 edition of Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 19th. You can watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set below.

Setlist:

"Into The Arena"

"Doctor Doctor"

"Looking For Love"

"Red Sky"

"Sail The Darkness"

"Lights Out"

"Armed And Ready"

"A King Has Gone"

"Rock Bottom"

MSG (Michael Schenker Group) have released their new album, Universal, via Atomic Fire Records. In celebration, the band have shared a lyric video for the song, "Under Attack". Watch below.

For Universal, Schenker has once again enlisted a number of prestigious fellow musicians for the recording of his new studio production, among them, as main vocalist, Ronnie Romero (Rainbow, Vandenberg), who will also be MSG’s frontman on their upcoming tour, Michael Kiske (Helloween) and Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear), keyboard player Steve Mann (Lionheart), drummers Simon Phillips (Toto, The Who), Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Foreigner), Bobby Rondinelli (Rainbow) and Bodo Schopf (Eloy), as well as legendary bassists Bob Daisley (Black Sabbath), Barry Sparks (Malmsteen, Dokken) and Barend Courbois (Blind Guardian, Zakk Wylde), with Tony Carey as a very special guest.

Universal is available as Digipak CD (incl. 2 bonus tracks), colored vinyl, Earbook (CD incl. 2 bonus tracks) and digital album. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Emergency"

"Under Attack"

"Calling Baal"

"A King Has Gone"

"The Universe"

"Long Long Road"

"Wrecking Ball"

"Yesterday Is Dead"

"London Calling"

"Sad Is The Song"

"Au Revoir"

"Turn Off The World" (Digipack bonus track)

"Fighter" (Digipack bonus track)

"Under Attack" lyric video:

“A King Has Gone" lyric video:

"Emergency" video: