MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP - Live At Rockpalast: Hamburg 1981 Pro-Shot Concert Streaming Via YouTube

MIG Music has shared the Michael Schenker Group . Live at Rockpalast: Hamburg 1981 via YouTube. Recorded on January, 24th 1981, this concert presents the first MSG album almost in its entirely (and almost in the same running order) including the two greatest songs Michael Schenker created with UFO: “Doctor Doctor” and “Rock Bottom”. Check it out below

The CD / DVD package is available here.

Setlist:

"Armed And Ready"

"Cry For The Nations"

"Victim Of Illusions"

"Natural Thing"

"Feels Like A Good Thing"

"Intro: The Arena"

"Rock Bottom"

"Lookin´ Out From Nowhere"

"Lost Horizons"

"Doctor Doctor"

Lineup:

Michael Schenker - guitar

Gary Barden - vocals

Chris Glen - bass

Paul Raymond - keyboards

Cozy Powell - drums