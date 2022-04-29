MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP Release New Single "A King Has Gone" Featuring HELLOWEEN Vocalist MICHAEL KISKE; Lyric Video Available

MSG (Michael Schenker Group have released the second single from the upcoming Universal album, scheduled for release on May 27 through Atomic Fire Records.

Watch the lyric video below, and stream/download “A King Has Gone" featuring Helloween vocalist Michael Kiske here.

For Universal, Schenker has once again enlisted a number of prestigious fellow musicians for the recording of his new studio production, among them, as main vocalist, Ronnie Romero (Rainbow, Vandenberg), who will also be MSG’s frontman on their upcoming tour, Michael Kiske (Helloween) and Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear), keyboard player Steve Mann (Lionheart), drummers Simon Phillips (Toto, The Who), Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Foreigner), Bobby Rondinelli (Rainbow) and Bodo Schopf (Eloy), as well as legendary bassists Bob Daisley (Black Sabbath), Barry Sparks (Malmsteen, Dokken) and Barend Courbois (Blind Guardian, Zakk Wylde), with Tony Carey as a very special guest.

Universal will be available as Digipak CD (incl. 2 bonus tracks), colored vinyl, Earbook (CD incl. 2 bonus tracks) and digital album. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Emergency"

"Under Attack"

"Calling Baal"

"A King Has Gone"

"The Universe"

"Long Long Road"

"Wrecking Ball"

"Yesterday Is Dead"

"London Calling"

"Sad Is The Song"

"Au Revoir"

"Turn Off The World" (Digipack bonus track)

"Fighter" (Digipack bonus track)

"Emergency" video:

Few rock guitarists on this planet have had such a lasting influence on so many renowned musicians as Michael Schenker. With his outstandingly fluid style, inexhaustible wealth of ideas, and instinctive feel for hooks and melodies, Michael Schenker is a living legend who, despite his longstanding and distinguished history, still impresses with his unflagging energy and drive.

The blond stringsman from Sarstedt, Germany (near Hanover) began his international career in the early 1970s with the Scorpions, achieved worldwide fame after joining British rock group UFO, and then seamlessly continued his exceptional global success story under his own name, as well as with acts such as Michael Schenker Group (otherwise known as MSG), Temple Of Rock, and Michael Schenker Fest.

Schenker and his career, which has spanned more than five decades, are absolute exceptions in the otherwise short-lived music industry.

To celebrate his latest MSG album, Universal, as well as his 50th anniversary of recording, MSG will embark upon an extended US tour this fall. The trek will run from September 27 through November 6. See all confirmed dates below.

Dates:

September (with Eric Martin, Images Of Eden)

27 - The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA

28 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

29 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

October (with Eric Martin, Images Of Eden)

1 - Saban Theater - Los Angeles, CA

2 - Count's Vamp'd - Las Vegas, NV

4 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

6 - Pop’s - Sauget, IL

7 - Des Plaines Theater - Des Plaines, IL

8 - Arcada Theater – St. Charles, IL

9 - Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI

11 - The Art Theater - Hobart, IN

12 - Piere's – Ft. Wayne, IN

14 - The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

15 - Agora Theater - Cleveland, OH

16 - Harpo's - Detroit, MI

17 - Jergels - Pittsburgh, PA

19 - The Vault - New Bedford, MA * MSG only

20 - Flying Monkey - Plymouth, NH

21 - Cabot Theater - Beverly, MA

22 - Sony Hall - New York, NY

23 - Newton Theater - Newton, NJ

25 - Keswick Theater - Glenside, PA

26 - Tally Ho - Leesburg, VA

27 - Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA

October (with Damon Johnson & The Get Ready, Images Of Eden)

29 - Bogarts - Cincinnati, OH

30 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

November (with W.A.S.P., Armored Saint)

2 - White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

3 - Concrete Street Pavilion - Corpus Christi TX

4 - Eaton Arena - San Antonio, TX

5 - Amplified Live - Dallas, TX

6 - Tulsa Theater - Tulsa, OK

MSG - US Tour 2022 Lineup:

Michael Schenker - lead guitar

Ronnie Romero - vocals

Bodo Schopf - drums

Steve Mann – keyboards, guitars

Barend Courbois – bass

(Photo - Tina Korhonen)