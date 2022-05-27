MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP Release "Under Attack" Lyric Video; Universal Album Out Now

MSG (Michael Schenker Group) have released their new album, Universal, via Atomic Fire Records. In celebration, the band have shared a lyric video for the song, "Under Attack". Watch below.

For Universal, Schenker has once again enlisted a number of prestigious fellow musicians for the recording of his new studio production, among them, as main vocalist, Ronnie Romero (Rainbow, Vandenberg), who will also be MSG’s frontman on their upcoming tour, Michael Kiske (Helloween) and Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear), keyboard player Steve Mann (Lionheart), drummers Simon Phillips (Toto, The Who), Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Foreigner), Bobby Rondinelli (Rainbow) and Bodo Schopf (Eloy), as well as legendary bassists Bob Daisley (Black Sabbath), Barry Sparks (Malmsteen, Dokken) and Barend Courbois (Blind Guardian, Zakk Wylde), with Tony Carey as a very special guest.

Universal is available as Digipak CD (incl. 2 bonus tracks), colored vinyl, Earbook (CD incl. 2 bonus tracks) and digital album. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Emergency"

"Under Attack"

"Calling Baal"

"A King Has Gone"

"The Universe"

"Long Long Road"

"Wrecking Ball"

"Yesterday Is Dead"

"London Calling"

"Sad Is The Song"

"Au Revoir"

"Turn Off The World" (Digipack bonus track)

"Fighter" (Digipack bonus track)

"Under Attack" lyric video:

“A King Has Gone" lyric video:

"Emergency" video:

To celebrate his latest MSG album, Universal, as well as his 50th anniversary of recording, MSG will embark upon an extended US tour this fall. The trek will run from September 27 through November 6. See all confirmed dates below.

Dates:

September (with Eric Martin, Images Of Eden)

27 - The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA

28 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

29 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

October (with Eric Martin, Images Of Eden)

1 - Saban Theater - Los Angeles, CA

2 - Count's Vamp'd - Las Vegas, NV

4 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

6 - Pop’s - Sauget, IL

7 - Des Plaines Theater - Des Plaines, IL

8 - Arcada Theater – St. Charles, IL

9 - Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI

11 - The Art Theater - Hobart, IN

12 - Piere's – Ft. Wayne, IN

14 - The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

15 - Agora Theater - Cleveland, OH

16 - Harpo's - Detroit, MI

17 - Jergels - Pittsburgh, PA

19 - The Vault - New Bedford, MA * MSG only

20 - Flying Monkey - Plymouth, NH

21 - Cabot Theater - Beverly, MA

22 - Sony Hall - New York, NY

23 - Newton Theater - Newton, NJ

25 - Keswick Theater - Glenside, PA

26 - Tally Ho - Leesburg, VA

27 - Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA

October (with Damon Johnson & The Get Ready, Images Of Eden)

29 - Bogarts - Cincinnati, OH

30 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

November (with W.A.S.P., Armored Saint)

2 - White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

3 - Concrete Street Pavilion - Corpus Christi TX

4 - Eaton Arena - San Antonio, TX

5 - Amplified Live - Dallas, TX

6 - Tulsa Theater - Tulsa, OK

MSG - US Tour 2022 Lineup:

Michael Schenker - lead guitar

Ronnie Romero - vocals

Bodo Schopf - drums

Steve Mann – keyboards, guitars

Barend Courbois – bass

(Photo - Tina Korhonen)