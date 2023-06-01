MICHAEL SCHENKER Live At Rock Hard Festival 2023; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Featuring UFO Classics Streaming

Guitar legend and former UFO axeman Michael Schenker performed at Rock Hard Festival 2023 in Gelsenkirchenm, Germany on May 28th. Check out the pro-shot livestream below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Into the Arena"

"Cry for the Nations"

"Doctor Doctor" (UFO)

"Looking for Love"

"Lights Out" (UFO)

"Red Sky"

"Shoot Shoot" (UFO)

"Sail the Darkness"

"Let It Roll" (UFO)

"Emergency"

"Natural Thing" (UFO)

"Armed and Ready"

"We Are the Voice"

"Assault Attack"

"Rock Bottom" (UFO)

Encore:

"Too Hot to Handle" (UFO)

"Only You Can Rock Me" (UFO)

Back in August 2022, the Michael Schenker Group (MSG) released a video for "Fighter", a bonus track on the digipak edition of their new album, Universal, available via Atomic Fire Records.

Says Schenker: ""Hi everybody, here is our new video 'Fighter' from our latest album, Universal. It's a catchy little song. Enjoy. We are currently playing festivals and it’s a lot of fun seeing all of you happy guys out there. Not long from now we will be touring the States and Japan. We are very much looking forward to it. See you all soon. Keep on rocking!"

For Universal, Schenker has once again enlisted a number of prestigious fellow musicians for the recording of his new studio production, among them, as main vocalist, Ronnie Romero (Rainbow, Vandenberg), who will also be MSG’s frontman on their upcoming tour, Michael Kiske (Helloween) and Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear), keyboard player Steve Mann (Lionheart), drummers Simon Phillips (Toto, The Who), Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Foreigner), Bobby Rondinelli (Rainbow) and Bodo Schopf (Eloy), as well as legendary bassists Bob Daisley (Black Sabbath), Barry Sparks (Malmsteen, Dokken) and Barend Courbois (Blind Guardian, Zakk Wylde), with Tony Carey as a very special guest.

Universal is available as Digipak CD (incl. 2 bonus tracks), colored vinyl, Earbook (CD incl. 2 bonus tracks) and digital album. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Emergency"

"Under Attack"

"Calling Baal"

"A King Has Gone"

"The Universe"

"Long Long Road"

"Wrecking Ball"

"Yesterday Is Dead"

"London Calling"

"Sad Is The Song"

"Au Revoir"

"Turn Off The World" (Digipack bonus track)

"Fighter" (Digipack bonus track)

"Under Attack" lyric video:

“A King Has Gone" lyric video:

"Emergency" video: