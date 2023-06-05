MICHAEL SCHENKER's MSG Announce UK / Ireland Dates For "Universal" World Tour With Special Guests NIGHT DEMON
June 5, 2023, 44 minutes ago
As wide-spanning as the range of musicians contributing to the record, MSG's 2022 success studio album, Universal (released on May 27, 2022 via Atomic Fire), has paved the way for the band and Michael Schenker's 50th anniversary world tour to many stages and areas around the globe: Starting with a headlining run across mainland Europe to EU/UK summer festivals, an extensive North American tour as well as Japanese shows, the quintet led by guitar maestro Schenker continues to amaze fans worldwide.
Now the time has come for MSG to properly re-visit the shores of the United Kingdom and Ireland for the first time after a pandemic-related break: Taking place from November 23 until December 2, the run will see the band perform a set list full of hits out of Michael Schenker's illustrous career in eight cities.
But that's not all: Not really Outsider[s] (as the title of their new record, which was unleashed on March 17 of this year, may let one think) but US based squad Night Demon, who have consistently been discussed since the release of their self-titled 2012 debut EP and secured a prominent spot in the scene, have been confirmed as very special guests to MSG for all dates (incl. both festival appearances of the trek).
General tickets will be available from Wednesday, June 7 at 11 AM, CEST / 10 AM, GMT while O2 priority and Planet Rock Artist tickets are on sale now; all dates can be found below!
MSG / Night Demon dates:
November
23 - Troon, UK - WinterStorm Ballyshannon Legends and Legacies @ Troon Concert Hall
24 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy
25 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 1
28 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
29 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy
30 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
December
1 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill
2 - Porthcawl (Trecco Bay), UK - Planet Rockstock @ Holiday Park
More MSG live dates:
June
3 - Ballyshannon, Ireland - Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival
8 - Zamora, Spain - Z! Live Rock Fest
July
8 - Knislinge, Sweden - Time To Rock Festival
29 - Pyras, Germany - Pyraser Classic Rock Night *SOLD OUT*
August
11 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Metal Fest
12 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock
Current MSG touring lineup:
- Michael Schenker (lead guitars)
- Robin McAuley (vocals; until the end of 2023)
- Steve Mann (keyboards, guitars)
- Barend Courbois (bass)
- Bodo Schopf (drums)
(Photo - Paul Bossenmaier & Tine Gennaio)