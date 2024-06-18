MICHAEL SCHENKER To Release My Years With UFO In September Featuring DEE SNIDER, AXL ROSE, KAI HANSEN, STEPHEN PEARCY, SLASH And More

According to Amazon, guitar legend Michael Schenker will release a new album, My Years With UFO, on September 23rd. He will revisit his time with the band (1972 - 1978) with re-recorded UFO classics featuring guests including Dee Snider, Axl Rose, Kai Hansen, Stephen Pearcy, Carmine Appice and more.

Tracklist:

"Natural Thing" (feat. Dee Snider, Joel Hoekstra)

"Only You Can Rock Me" (feat. Joey Tempest, Roger Glover)

"Doctor, Doctor" (feat. Joe Lynn Turner, Carmine Appice)

"Mother Mary" (feat. Slash, Erik Grönwall)

"This Kids" (feat. Biff Byford)

"Love To Love" (feat. Axl Rose)

"Lights Out" (feat. Jeff Scott Soto, John Norum)

"Rock Bottom" (feat. Kai Hansen)

"Too Hot To Handle" (feat. Joe Lynn Turner, Adrian Vandenberg, Carmine Appice)

"Let It Roll" (feat. Michael Voss)

"Shoot, Shoot" (feat. Stephen Pearcy)

Schenker recorded five albums with UFO between 1974 and 1978: Phenomenon (1974), Force It (1975), No Heavy Petting (1976), Lights Out (1977) and Obsession (1978). He quit the band after their show in Palo Alto, California, on October 29th, 1978. During the Obsession tour, UFO recorded six shows from which selected tracks would make up their live album, Strangers In The Night, released after he left the band.