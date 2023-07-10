MICHAEL SWEET Talks Working With GEORGE LYNCH In SWEET & LYNCH - "We're Polar Opposites In Our Beliefs; We Respect Each Other"

Sweet & Lynch, the musical union of vocalist/guitarist Michael Sweet (Stryper, Iconic) and guitarist George Lynch (Lynch Mob, The End Machine, ex-Dokken), recently released their third album, Heart & Sacrifice.

Sweet is featured in a new interview with Classic Rock about the collaboration. An excerpt is available below.

Q: Why do you and George click?

Sweet: "I think we respect each other. We grew up during the same era of music. We played in bands that were similar – y’know, melodic rock/metal. I was a big Dokken fan. George came when we played Arizona back in the eighties. We’re polar opposites in our beliefs – George is an atheist and I’m a Christian. You don’t get further away on the spectrum. But we’re proving to the world that even if you’re polar opposites, you can still work together."

Q: It seems that a lot of people can be dismissive of eighties culture. What did you love about that era?

Sweet: "I think there was more talent. Some might say: “Ah, you’re getting old, it’s just you.” But I don’t believe that for one second. A lot of songs I hear nowadays are cookie-cutter and cliché. It’s far more difficult to come up with something original, that’s seven minutes long, with everyone ripping and shredding."

Check out a lyric video for the song "Will It Ever Change" below.

“I’m very pleased with the outcome of the new Sweet & Lynch album, Heart & Sacrifice. It’s diverse, complex and flows beautifully. Every song has something to say in its own unique way. George has always been one of my favorite players and it’s an honor to work with him again. It’s also an absolute pleasure working with Alessandro. We’re able to bring all our own contributions and contribute to create an amazing set of songs and I couldn’t be happier with the results. Get ready for Heart & Sacrifice!,” says Michael Sweet.

Alessandro Del Vecchio, who co-produced this release with Michael Sweet, plays bass on the album, while Jelly Cardarelli (Lalu) plays drums.

Heart & Sacrifice tracklisting:

"Heart & Sacrifice"

"Where I Have To Go"

"Miracle"

"Leave It All Behind"

"You’ll Never Be Alone"

"After All Is Said And Done"

"Give Up The Night"

"Will It Ever Change"

"It’s Time To Believe"

"Every Day"

"It Rains Again"

"World Full Of Lies"

"Will It Ever Change" lyric video:

"Leaving It All Behind" video:

"Miracle" video:

"You’ll Never Be Alone" lyric video:

Sweet & Lynch are:

Michael Sweet – lead vocals, guitars

George Lynch – lead guitars

Alessandro Del Vecchio – bass

Jelly Cardarelli - drums

- Produced by: Michael Sweet & Alessandro Del Vecchio

- Executive Producer/A&R: Serafino Perugino