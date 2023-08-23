MICHAEL VOSS Pays Tribute To Late STATUS QUO Legend RICK PARFITT With Rockers Rollin' Album; Title Track Music Video Streaming

German singer, guitarist, producer, Michael Voss, has announced the release of his upcoming album, Rockers Rollin' (A Tribute To Rick Parfitt), due out on October 13 via Massacre Records. The album will be available as CD Digipak, Ltd. Vinyl LP and Digital formats, the pre-sale has just started, here.

Today, Voss is premiering a music video for the first album single. "That's the title track of the album and features all the ingredients that made me a Status Quo addict," he comments. "A stomping beat, driving guitars, hammering piano and road movie lyrics that keep that ole train a'drivin on. I especially love the breaks of the chorus with its fine chord changes. Co-writer Jackie Lynton told me it was composed after Rick gave Jackie a white metal framed Harrods piano as a present! … Yeah, they had to catch that train... What a great tune to kick off with… it simply rawwksss!"

The clip for "Rockers Rollin'" can be viewed below.

From almost year one, Michael Voss has been a huge Status Quo fan after attending his first live concert in a big arena in 1979 at Halle Münsterland, where dumbstruck and starstruck he witnessed the mighty Status Quo on their "If You Can’t Stand The Heat" tour.



Rick Parfitt stepped into the spotlight and fired his intro riff of "Caroline" into the crowd, and Michael Voss was suddenly infected with his hard hitting, take-no-prisoners rhythm. Filled with an irrepressible desire to embrace all that is Status Quo, he greedily snapped up all their albums and became an ardent soldier in the Quo Army fan club as well.

Furthermore, Status Quo gave this impressionable 14-year-old the great inspiration to follow in their footsteps by learning to sing play and compose. Many years later he found himself with the skill to render Parfitt's great contribution to rock music in this tribute to his first all-time hero.

Voss has carefully chosen ten songs, that Parfitt sang and wrote, and now proudly presents them in this glorious rock tribute. "Rockers Rollin' (A Tribute To Rick Parfitt)" features severals high class guests, who shared the music and stage with Rick, such as longtime tour manager and co-writer of many super hits, Bob Young, original founding member of the Frantic Four, John Coghlan, Rick's son, Rick Parfitt Jr., actual bass player Rhino Edwards, original band member Andy Bown, Mat Sinner of Primal Fear, among many more!

Rockers Rollin' (A Tribute To Rick Parfitt) tracklisting:

"Again And Again"

"Rain"

"Don't Drive My Car"

"For You"

"Rockers Rollin'"

"Oh! What A Night"

"Something 'Bout You Baby I Like"

"Reason For Living"

"Coming And Going"

"Living On An Island"

(Photo - Eva von der Forst)