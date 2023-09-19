MICHAEL VOSS Releases New Music Video For “Don’t Drive My Car” Feat. Former U.D.O. Guitarist

October 13, 2023, one day after Status Quo legend Rick Parfitt would have celebrated his 75th Birthday, will see German singer, guitarist, producer Michael Voss release his upcoming cover album, Rockers Rollin' (A Tribute To Rick Parfitt), via Massacre Records. The album will be available as CD Digipak, Ltd. Vinyl LP and Digital formats, the pre-sale has just started, here.

Following a previously-released, first single - the album title track - today, Voss has shared a new music video for the track "Don't Drive My Car", featuring Andy Susemihl (ex-U.D.O) on guest guitar!

"This song is very poppy and its melody sticks right in your head." Michael Voss says.

"Same as Rick, I am a car enthusiast and this riff has a kind of similarity, reminiscent of the Pink Floyd smash hit ‘Another Brick In The Wall’! It also features great guitar work from Andy Susemihl and this track always brings a big smile to my face."

From almost year one, Michael Voss has been a huge Status Quo fan after attending his first live concert in a big arena in 1979 at Halle Münsterland, where dumbstruck and starstruck he witnessed the mighty Status Quo on their "If You Can’t Stand The Heat" tour.

Rick Parfitt stepped into the spotlight and fired his intro riff of "Caroline" into the crowd, and Michael Voss was suddenly infected with his hard hitting, take-no-prisoners rhythm. Filled with an irrepressible desire to embrace all that is Status Quo, he greedily snapped up all their albums and became an ardent soldier in the Quo Army fan club as well.

Furthermore, Status Quo gave this impressionable 14-year-old the great inspiration to follow in their footsteps by learning to sing play and compose. Many years later he found himself with the skill to render Parfitt's great contribution to rock music in this tribute to his first all-time hero.

Voss has carefully chosen ten songs, that Parfitt sang and wrote, and now proudly presents them in this glorious rock tribute. "Rockers Rollin' (A Tribute To Rick Parfitt)" features severals high class guests, who shared the music and stage with Rick, such as longtime tour manager and co-writer of many super hits, Bob Young, original founding member of the Frantic Four, John Coghlan, Rick's son, Rick Parfitt Jr., actual bass player Rhino Edwards, original band member Andy Bown, Mat Sinner of Primal Fear, among many more!

Rockers Rollin' (A Tribute To Rick Parfitt) tracklisting:

"Again And Again"

"Rain"

"Don't Drive My Car"

"For You"

"Rockers Rollin'"

"Oh! What A Night"

"Something 'Bout You Baby I Like"

"Reason For Living"

"Coming And Going"

"Living On An Island"

"Don't Drive My Car" video:

"Rockers Rollin'" video:

(Photo - Eva von der Forst)