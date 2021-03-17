MICK FLEETWOOD & Friends Including KIRK HAMMETT, DAVID GILMOUR, STEVEN TYLER, And BILLY GIBBONS Celebrate The Music Of PETER GREEN - Streaming On Demand Event Scheduled In April

Following on from the one year anniversary of the Mick Fleetwood & Friends concert which took place at the iconic London Palladium on February 25, 2020, it has now been announced that the show will be streamed live via video on demand.

The concert was originally due to be screened in cinemas globally, however due to on-going COVID-19 restrictions, as well as audiences who were unable to be there on the night for this historic show clamouring to be able to see it, the show will premiere exclusively online at nugs.net in HD and 4K streaming video with Dolby Atmos sound from April 24 at 3 PM, ET, and will then be available for five days via Video On Demand. It will then be released on physical formats on April 30.

The Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac concert took on a poignant but unfortunate further significance in July 2020 with the tragic passing of Peter Green. This show, curated by Mick Fleetwood, is a testament to the far-reaching and hugely important effect Peter had on the world. All of the incredible cast of musicians on the night were inspired and compelled by Peter’s music, with their deep connection to his music in evidence.

The participants that night included Neil Finn, Noel Gallagher, Billy Gibbons, David Gilmour, Kirk Hammett, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Jeremy Spencer, Zak Starkey, Pete Townshend, Steven Tyler and Bill Wyman. Legendary producer Glyn Johns joined as the executive sound producer and the house band featured Mick Fleetwood himself along with Dave Bronze, Jonny Lang, Andy Fairweather Low, Ricky Peterson and Rick Vito.



Of Peter’s sad passing and the concert, Mick said: “Peter Green taught me two unassailable lessons when it came to music: less is more and don’t worry about being clever. He played from his heart, which is why so many people, musicians, and appreciators alike, gathered in London to pay tribute to him, all of us together bearing witness to the magic of Peter’s music. He revealed himself in his art, which sometimes happens at great cost, as it was with Peter. He showed so much of himself that he had to withdraw. And he did. May he rest easy. He was loved and he will be missed.”

