MICK FLEETWOOD "Heartbroken" After Restaurant Destroyed In Maui Fires

Fleetwood Mac legend, Mick Fleetwood, has revealed that his restaurant in Hawaii, Fleetwood’s On Front Steet, has been destroyed in the Maui fires.

Fleetwood took to social media to share the sad news, writing, "Maui and the Lahaina community have been my home for several decades. This is a devastating moment for Maui, and many are suffering unimaginable loss. Fleetwood’s On Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken, our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members. On behalf of myself and my family, I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of Maui. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days and months and years to come."

