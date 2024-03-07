MICK MARS' Next Album Could Include A Blues Song - "More Like GARY MOORE, EDGAR WINTER," Says MÖTLEY CRÜE Legend; Video

Mick Mars released his debut solo album, The Other Side Of Mars, last month via his own label 1313, LLC, in partnership with MRI.

In a new interview with Australia's Hear 2 Z, Mars talks about the new album, the songs, and the processes he went through to get it released. He also talks about his next album, suggesting it could include a blues track. Watch below:

Orders for The Other Side Of Mars can be placed at this location. Available configurations include a 180G LP and CD, signed and unsigned.

Tracklisting:

"Loyal To The Lie"

"Broken On The Inside"

"Alone"

"Killing Breed"

"Memories"

"Right Side Of Wrong"

"Ready To Roll"

"Undone"

"Ain't Going Back"

"LA Noir"

"Undone" video:

"Right Side Of Wrong" video:

"Loyal To The Lie" video: