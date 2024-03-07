MICK MARS' Next Album Could Include A Blues Song - "More Like GARY MOORE, EDGAR WINTER," Says MÖTLEY CRÜE Legend; Video

March 7, 2024, an hour ago

Mick Mars released his debut solo album, The Other Side Of Mars, last month via his own label 1313, LLC, in partnership with MRI.

In a new interview with Australia's Hear 2 Z, Mars talks about the new album, the songs, and the processes he went through to get it released. He also talks about his next album, suggesting it could include a blues track. Watch below:

Orders for The Other Side Of Mars can be placed at this location. Available configurations include a 180G LP and CD, signed and unsigned.

Tracklisting:

"Loyal To The Lie"
"Broken On The Inside"
"Alone"
"Killing Breed"
"Memories"
"Right Side Of Wrong"
"Ready To Roll"
"Undone"
"Ain't Going Back"
"LA Noir"

"Undone" video:

"Right Side Of Wrong" video:

"Loyal To The Lie" video:

 



