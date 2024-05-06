MICK MARS Reveals The Accomplishments He Is Most Proud Of - "First Off, Making It To The Big Time..."

Former Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars recently guested on Cooper Talk, and during the conversation he revealed some of the accomplishments he is most proud of.

Mick: "Well, first off, making it to the big time, I guess. That would be the one, because ever since I was that little kid, finally here. I'm doing it; I'm actually doing what I wanted to do. A lot of sacrifices, of course, but to do what you really want, you have to make those. Another thing was on my guitar. My tone is so important to me, and when people are trying to copy my tone or try to do this or, 'How do you get that? Where'd you get that? Mick's guitar is so big and so fat.' Even Gene Simmons comes up and he goes, 'Man, your guitar is big...' and stuff like that. That's quite a compliment, too. So, things like that."

Orders for Mick Mars' debut solo album, The Other Side Of Mars, can be placed at this location. Available configurations include a 180G LP and CD, signed and unsigned.

Tracklisting:

"Loyal To The Lie"

"Broken On The Inside"

"Alone"

"Killing Breed"

"Memories"

"Right Side Of Wrong"

"Ready To Roll"

"Undone"

"Ain't Going Back"

"LA Noir"

