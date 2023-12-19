MICK MARS, SEBASTIAN BACH, TIM “RIPPER” OWENS, CARLOS CAVAZO, And Others To Be Inducted Into 2024 Metal Hall Of Fame

The 7th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala, “the most important night in hard rock and heavy metal”, will take place on January 24, 2024, at the Marriott Delta Garden Grove, Anaheim, CA, and will be hosted by radio Icon / 2024 Metal Hall Of Fame inductee, Eddie Trunk, and entertainment personality Cathy Rankin. The event will include a special 40th Anniversary Induction for Eddie Trunk, with surprise guests, live music performances, and an All-Star Jam.

2024 Metal Hall Of Fame inductees:

Eddie Trunk (Special 40th Anniversary Induction)

Mick Mars (Special Video Induction)

Sebastian Bach (Inducted By Wendy Dio)

Tim “Ripper” Owens (KK’s Priest, Judas Priest, Iced Earth)

Carlos Cavazo (Quiet Riot)

Penelope Spheeris (Producer/Director: Decline Of Western Civilization, Wayne’s World)

Mikeal Maglieri - Whisky A Go Go, Rainbow Bar & Grill

Cleopatra Records

Biohazard

Get tickets here.

“The 2024 Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala is going to be another exciting night, with some legendary artists performing and sharing some great stories,” says Metal Hall of Fame President Pat Gesualdo.

The Metal Hall of Fame is a non profit, volunteer organization dedicated to forever enshrining the iconic musicians and music industry executives responsible for making hard rock and heavy metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they continue to inspire fans throughout the world, from generation to generation. 100% of proceeds from Metal Hall of Fame events go to preserving hard rock and heavy metal music for future generations, and also bring free music programs to help special needs children and wounded veterans in health facilities and community centers.