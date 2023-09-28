MICK MARS, STEVE VAI, NUNO BETTENCOURT Appear On Life In Six Strings; Video Preview

Music journalist and author Kylie Olsson sits down with six-string superstars Mick Mars, Steve Vai, and Nuno Bettencourt among others, to glean tips and tricks from these modern-day masters, while discussing their love for the guitar and the incredible impact it has had on their lives, in addition to getting a few pointers along the way. Don't miss the series premiere, October 2nd, on AXS TV. A preview can be seen below.