MIDNIGHT Drops New Single "Nuclear Savior"; Audio

Cleveland's Midnight today unleashes "Nuclear Savior". The latest single comes by way of the forthcoming Hellish Expectations full-length, set to drop March 8 via Metal Blade Records. Listen below.

Says Athenar: "It's a song about hitting the restart button. Flushing the old world down the toilet and giving the new world a chance. It's actually a song of peace."

One-man-army, Athenar, has been churning out an ungodly racket, dropping countless demos, splits, and EPs for over two decades, ultimately slaying the metal/punk underground with his own, highly addictive brand of lust, grime, and sleaze. Filthy, belligerent, and unapologetically obnoxious, Midnight makes music to start fights to and in 2024 Athenar returns with Hellish Expectations, a ten-track sonic assault of blackened heavy metal nefariousness.

"It’s a knuckle dragger with a fat cutoff,” elaborates Athenar, “Pure testosterone meat. Probably the most concise and straight to the point Midnight album to date, and all written in a weekend. The album was written on pure reaction upon leaving the studio after listening to raw tracks from the previous album Let There Be Witchery. The final mix of that album was good, but at the time of laying it down in the studio, I didn't like what I was hearing and demanded a new leviathan of an album to be written that weekend."

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Expect Total Hell"

"Gash Scrape"

"Masked And Deadly"

"Slave To The Blade"

"Dungeon Lust"

"Nuclear Savior"

"Deliver Us To Devil"

"Mercyless Slaughtor"

"Doom Death Desire"

"F.O.A.L."

"F.O.A.L." video:

(Photo - Hannah Verbeuren)