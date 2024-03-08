MIDNIGHT – “Expect Total Hell” Visualizer Streaming; Hellish Expectations Album Out Now
March 8, 2024, an hour ago
Hellish Expectations, the newest offering from Cleveland’s favorite filth metal alchemists, Midnight, is out today on Metal Blade Records. A visualizer for opening track “Expect Total Hell” is streaming below:
Dirty, hostile, and alluringly obnoxious, Midnight makes music to start fights to. One-man-army, Athenar, has been churning out an ungodly racket, dropping countless demos, splits, and EPs and ultimately slaying the metal/punk underground with his own addictive brand of lust, grime, and sleaze for over two decades. And in 2024 he’s with the band’s sixth full-length, the blackened heavy metal rumblings of Hellish Expectations.
“It’s a knuckle-dragger with a fat cutoff,” notes Athenar, “Probably the most concise and straight to the point Midnight album to date, and all written in a weekend.”
Hellish Expectations is available on CD and digital formats as well as vinyl in the following color variants:
Sangria (US)
Metallic Marble (US)
180g Black (EU)
Crimson Red w/ Black Smoke (EU)
Orange/Red Splatter (EU)
Order the new album here.
Tracklisting:
"Expect Total Hell"
"Gash Scrape"
"Masked And Deadly"
"Slave To The Blade"
"Dungeon Lust"
"Nuclear Savior"
"Deliver Us To Devil"
"Mercyless Slaughtor"
"Doom Death Desire"
"F.O.A.L."
"F.O.A.L." video:
(Photo - Hannah Verbeuren)