MIDNIGHT – Hellish Expectations Earns #7 On Billboard’s Current Hard Rock Albums Chart; North American Tour With EXCITER Confirmed
April 2, 2024, 16 minutes ago
Hellish Expectations, the latest full-length from Cleveland’s favorite filth metal practitioners, Midnight, earned the #7 spot on Billboard’s Current Hard Rock Albums chart upon its first week of release. Elsewhere, the record took the #11 position on the Top New Artists chart, #30 on the Current Rock Albums chart, and more.
USA:
#7 Current Hard Rock Albums
#11 Top New Artists
#30 Current Rock Albums
#31 Independent Label Current Albums
#92 Current Album Sales
Canada:
#17 Hard Music Albums
#59 Top Current Albums
Germany:
#77 Official Top 100 Albums
Dirty, hostile, and alluringly obnoxious, Midnight makes music to start fights to. One-man-army, Athenar, has been churning out an ungodly racket, dropping countless demos, splits, and EPs and ultimately slaying the metal/punk underground with his own addictive brand of lust, grime, and sleaze for over two decades. And in 2024 he’s with the band’s sixth full-length, the blackened heavy metal rumblings of Hellish Expectations.
“It’s a knuckle-dragger with a fat cutoff,” notes Athenar, “Probably the most concise and straight to the point Midnight album to date, and all written in a weekend.”
Hellish Expectations is available on CD and digital formats as well as vinyl in the following color variants:
Sangria (US)
Metallic Marble (US)
180g Black (EU)
Crimson Red w/ Black Smoke (EU)
Orange/Red Splatter (EU)
Order the new album here.
Midnight will kick off their European headlining tour this week with support from Cyclone and High Command followed by a short run of Latin American dates in June with Discharge and Havok. In July, the band will join Exciter on the sixteen-date Feel The Evil Like A Knife Tour. Support will be provided by Wraith and Hellwitch.
Tracklisting:
"Expect Total Hell"
"Gash Scrape"
"Masked And Deadly"
"Slave To The Blade"
"Dungeon Lust"
"Nuclear Savior"
"Deliver Us To Devil"
"Mercyless Slaughtor"
"Doom Death Desire"
"F.O.A.L."
"F.O.A.L." video:
(Photo - Hannah Verbeuren)