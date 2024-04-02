MIDNIGHT – Hellish Expectations Earns #7 On Billboard’s Current Hard Rock Albums Chart; North American Tour With EXCITER Confirmed

Hellish Expectations, the latest full-length from Cleveland’s favorite filth metal practitioners, Midnight, earned the #7 spot on Billboard’s Current Hard Rock Albums chart upon its first week of release. Elsewhere, the record took the #11 position on the Top New Artists chart, #30 on the Current Rock Albums chart, and more.

USA:

#7 Current Hard Rock Albums

#11 Top New Artists

#30 Current Rock Albums

#31 Independent Label Current Albums

#92 Current Album Sales

Canada:

#17 Hard Music Albums

#59 Top Current Albums

Germany:

#77 Official Top 100 Albums

Dirty, hostile, and alluringly obnoxious, Midnight makes music to start fights to. One-man-army, Athenar, has been churning out an ungodly racket, dropping countless demos, splits, and EPs and ultimately slaying the metal/punk underground with his own addictive brand of lust, grime, and sleaze for over two decades. And in 2024 he’s with the band’s sixth full-length, the blackened heavy metal rumblings of Hellish Expectations.

“It’s a knuckle-dragger with a fat cutoff,” notes Athenar, “Probably the most concise and straight to the point Midnight album to date, and all written in a weekend.”

Hellish Expectations is available on CD and digital formats as well as vinyl in the following color variants:

Sangria (US)

Metallic Marble (US)

180g Black (EU)

Crimson Red w/ Black Smoke (EU)

Orange/Red Splatter (EU)

Order the new album here.

Midnight will kick off their European headlining tour this week with support from Cyclone and High Command followed by a short run of Latin American dates in June with Discharge and Havok. In July, the band will join Exciter on the sixteen-date Feel The Evil Like A Knife Tour. Support will be provided by Wraith and Hellwitch.

Tracklisting:

"Expect Total Hell"

"Gash Scrape"

"Masked And Deadly"

"Slave To The Blade"

"Dungeon Lust"

"Nuclear Savior"

"Deliver Us To Devil"

"Mercyless Slaughtor"

"Doom Death Desire"

"F.O.A.L."

"F.O.A.L." video:

(Photo - Hannah Verbeuren)