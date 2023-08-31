MIDNIGHT's Complete And Total Hell, Shox Of Violence Albums Reissued On CD, 2LP

Since 2003, Cleveland's Midnight have been slaying the metal/punk underground with their own, highly addictive brand of lust, filth, and sleaze, building up a sizeable (and collectible) catalog along the way.

Metal Blade Records is now offering the band's 21-track Complete And Total Hell - a collection of all of Midnight's entire pre-Satanic Royalty back catalog, much of it long out-of-print and highly sought-after, and Shox Of Violence, which is yet another bursting-at-the-seams compilation that wrangles all their EPs and splits since the momentous debut Satanic Royalty.

Reissues of both compilation albums are available on CD and 2LP (in various colors) - purchasable in stores and online here.

Complete And Total Hell tracklisting:

"Funeral Bell"

"All Hail Hell"

"Servant Of No One"

"Unholy And Rotten"

"I Am Violator"

"Hot Graves"

"Long Live Death"

"White Hot Fire"

"Endless Slut"

"Lord In Chains"

"Strike Of Midnight"

"Take You To Hell"

"…On The Wings Of Satan"

"Turn Up The Hell

"Black Rock'n'roll"

"It's A Sacrifice"

"Vomit Queens"

"Screams Of Blasphemy"

"Cross Held High"

"Lucifer's Sanctuary"

"Berlin Is Burning"

Shox Of Violence tracklisting:

"Death Scream"

"Who Gives A Fuck?"

"Ready For Destruction"

"Groin Gripper"

"Sadist Sodomystic Seducer"

"In League With Satan" (Venom Cover)

"Too Loud For The Crowd" (Venom Cover)

"The Witch" (Sonics Cover)

"Breakout" (Taipan Cover)

"Hells Fire" (Mistreater Cover)

"T.A.P." (Black Ax)

"When I Die" (Pagans Cover)

"Unholy And Rotten" (Live)

"…On The Wings Of Satan" (Live)

"Slick Black Cadillac" (Quiet Riot Cover)

"Nuclear Bomb" (The Spits Cover)

"Black Kar" (The Spits Cover)

"Rat Face" (The Spits Cover)

"Shitty World" (The Spits Cover)

"Death Sentence" (Crucifixion Cover)

"Wicked Women" (Scarab Cover)

"Eyes Of Satan" (Pagans Cover)

"Watch Your Step" (Girlschool Cover)

"Vomit Queens" (Demo)

"Cross Held High" (Demo)

(Photo - Hannah Verbeuren)