MIDNITE HELLION Entering Europe For The First Time With Kingdom Immortal Album And New Video Single "H.M.O"

Chiming in with their thrash-luster take on NWOBHM, New Jersey power trio, Midnite Hellion, are dead set on conquering Europe with speed, charm and just good old fun. Their blend of heavy and thrash metal is always on point, even when they put sick 70’s blues notes up to battling killer riffs from the heart of the 80’s.

Now - with several EPs, singles, and a killer debut album behind their belts and after thrashing the stages ever since 2011, topping it all off with accompanying Anvil on their massive US tour in 2022 and 2023 - the band deemed the time right to unleash their latest album Kingdom Immortal on the European crowd. Making it available on CD, MC and LP for the first time outside the US, the three hellions would have celebrated their endeavour supporting U.D.O. on their 2023 continental tour, which unfortunately had to be postponed. But Midnite Hellion don’t cry over spilled milk.

Instead, they just keep the ball rolling and introduce a dope video single to their hungry listeners. "H.M.O" skyrockets with a highly infectious tune, cheering the audience with traditional riffs and a catchy chorus. We may only guess what the title stands for – Heavy Metal Overkill? Healthy Metal Orgy? Hold My Opossum? Be that as it may; Midnite Hellion commenting on the track: “You wanted it heavy, you got it! 'H.M.O' is the song to crank again and again, whether it be for a kegger or a backyard brawl – it's always a Rock ‘n Roll party with Midnite Hellion”

Its autobiographical theme tells the story of fighting against obstacles and never giving up. The vigorous message is mingled with live footage, showing the tireless metal party going on at a Midnite Hellion concert. Check out the video below:

Upon release to the US market in 2022, their album Kingdom Immortal immediately entered the Metal Contraband and NACC Radio charts. And soon - on April 12 - the crazy time traveling riff machine will also become available for European fans of classic neck shredding. The title derives from a Rock’n’Roll heaven, which every deceased musician or band joins when they call it quits. Composed of eight memorable tracks, Midnite Hellion created a roaring beast that’s meant to be cranked up all the way to 11! Better yet, Kingdom Immortal is now available for pre-order and pre-save, here.

Kingdom Immortal tracklisting:

"H.M.O"

"She-Demon"

"Phantomland"

"Rapscallion"

"Speed Demon"

"Resurrected"

"Army Of The Dead"

"In Sickness And In Hell"

"Phantomland" video:

"Speed Demon" lyric video:

Later this year, Midnite Hellion will be supporting U.D.O. on their North American tour. Dates on the flyer below: