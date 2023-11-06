MIKAEL MAGLIERI - Owner Of Legendary Sunset Strip Venues Whisky A Go Go, Rainbow Bar & Grill Dead At 73
November 6, 2023, 46 minutes ago
Mikael Maglieri, the owner of the legendary Sunset Strip venues Whisky A Go Go and Rainbow Bar & Grill, passed away on Sunday, November 5 at 73 years of age.
Whisky A Go Go shared the news of Maglieri's passing, writing on social media: "He Was The Best Person In The World. The Most Generous. The Most Loving. Just The Best Person In The World. Thank You, Mikeal, For Everything. I Can’t Even Begin To Tell You How Much You’re Going To Be Missed."
Mikael's father Mario Maglieri, the original owner of Whisky A Go Go and Rainbow Bar & Grill, passed away in May 2017 at 93.
Watch Gravitas Documentaries' "The Rainbow - A Documentary About The Historic Rainbow Bar On Hollywood's Sunset Strip", below:
(Photo - Gravitas Documentaries)