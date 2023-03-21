MIKE DISALVO Looks Back On CRYPTOPSY’s Whisper Supremacy – “We Were Incredibly Confident About That Record”

Former Cryptopsy vocalist Mike DiSalvo spoke about the Canadian death metal act’s 1998 album Whisper Supremacy and the meaning behind its title in an interview with Agoraphobic News.

DiSalvo: “I think it had a little bit of tongue-in-cheek in the sense of, maybe we can quietly…you know, we can whisper that we are moving up the ranks. It was certainly tongue-in-cheek approach. The band had a lot of tongue-in-cheek sh*it like that. A lots of it. We wanted to do something that wasn’t as so blatant as like: hey! We’re ready for the next level…And I think with that album we…We were incredibly confident about that record. And when we had came out of the studio, we were like...I remember it distinctively, that we were like: this could be a f*cking huge album right now.

“Whisper Supremacy sort of came out of the conversations like: what can we say to fit that mold but it isn’t such a d*ck kind of comment. I said, well something supremacy... And then I think Flo said: well, maybe whisper! And we were like: oh?! Sh*t! Whisper Supremacy! So it was like one of those kinda moments of: we’ll join these two words! And that’s really what it was. Although we felt that we’ll certainly gonna do well with that record…It wasn’t something that we were trying to be facetious about it or, like a jerk about it…It was more or less…we feel it, and we’ll quietly suggest it! (laughs)”