MIKE HOWE - Police Say Neither Drugs Nor Alcohol Believed To Be Factors In Sudden Death Of METAL CHURCH Frontman

The sad news came down yesterday, July 26, that Metal Church vocalist Mike Howe has passed away.

TMZ is now reporting that neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be factors in Howe's sudden death, according to police.

Says TMZ: "A spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff's Dept. tells TMZ that cops got a call Monday morning just after 10 AM in Eureka, CA reporting an unexpected death at a home. We're told when deputies arrived they found Mike dead at the scene. Cops say drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the death and no controlled substances or paraphernalia were located at the scene. At the time of this post, the cause of death is unknown."

Metal Church released the following statement yesterday, announcing Mike Howe's death: "It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend and true legend of heavy metal music. Mike Howe passed away this morning at his home in California. We are devastated and at a loss for words. Please respect our privacy and the Howe family’s privacy during this most difficult time."

Mike Howe was the singer of Metal Church from 1988 - 1996, and again from 2015 - 2021. Howe made his Metal Church debut on Blessing In Disguise, and his final work with the band was Damned If You Do.