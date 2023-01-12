MIKE PORTNOY Confirms He'll Be On Drums For TWISTED SISTER's Metal Hall Of Fame Performance - "Can’t Wait To Get Up There And Throw Down With My Sistas Once Again!"

Twisted Sister will be inducted into the 2023 Metal Hall Of Fame at the 6th Annual Metal Hall Of Fame Charity Gala, taking place January 26, at the Canyon Club, Agoura Hills, CA. The band will be performing together for the first time since 2016 at the event.

On drums for Twisted Sister on the night will be Mike Portnoy, who posted: "Looks like some of the Metal news sites have picked up the info, so I guess the cats outta the bag…not only will myself and Steve Vai induct Twisted Sister into the Metal Hall Of Fame on Jan 26th at the Canyon Club in CA, but we will also be performing a few songs live for the 1st time since 2016 at the ceremony as well! Can’t wait to get up there and throw down with my Sistas once again!"



The classic Twisted Sister lineup of Dee Snider, Jay Jay French, Eddie Ojeda, Mark Mendoza, and late drummer, A.J Pero, will be Inducted into the 2023 Metal Hall Of Fame at the annual gala, "The Most Important Night in Hard Rock and Heavy Metal."

The 2023 Metal Hall of Fame Charity Gala is going to be an amazing event as always," says Metal Hall of Fame President/CEO Pat Gesualdo. "There will be numerous legendary hard rock and heavy metal artist inductions, and many exciting surprises and performances!!"

"Twisted Sister is honored to be recognized by the Metal Hall Of Fame and have our names alongside many of our peers," said Jay Jay French.

A special Rocavaka Meet & Greet with Dee Snider, Rocavaka's brand ambassador, will take place after the induction ceremony where limited edition Dee Snider numbered Rocavaka bottles will be made available for purchase and signing.

The Metal Hall of Fame announced the induction of four hard rock and heavy metal legends into the Metal Hall Of Fame: Twisted Sister, Lou Gramm, Chris Impellitteri, and Raven. Celebrated guitarist Steve Vai (Whitesnake, David Lee Roth) and legendary drummer Mike Portnoy (Winery Dogs) will induct Twisted Sister.

The event will include numerous performances, surprise artist appearances, a Meet & Greet, and All Star Jams. It will be hosted by radio/television music Icon Eddie Trunk, with entertainment personality Cathy Rankin.

The 6th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala will take place January 26, 2023, at the Canyon Club, Agoura Hills, CA.

Purchase tickets here.

- 35.00 Advance / 45.00 At Door

- Celebrity Red Carpet: 6 PM

- Doors open 7 PM

- Performances / All-Star Jams 8 PM