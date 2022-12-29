MIKE PORTNOY, FRANK BELLO, JASON BITTNER And Others To Join RUSH Tribute Act YYNOT For NEIL PEART Celebration

YYNOT has announced Bubba Bash 2023, a charity concert "In Celebration Of Neil Peart" on the third anniversary of his passing. YYNOT is considered one of the premier Rush tribute bands, as well as an original prog-rock band with three highly acclaimed albums of their own.

The show will be held at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, PA on January 7, and feature an all-star lineup of special guests: Mike Portnoy (The Winery Dogs, ex-Dream Theater) Frank Bello (Anthrax) Jason Bittner (Shadows Fall, Overkill) Jon Dinklage (Clockwork Angels string ensemble), Joe Bergamini (drum instructor, author) John Wesley (Porcupine Tree), Seven Antonopoulos (Opiate For The Masses).

Proceeds from the show will go to benefit Cedars Sinai Hospital in memory of Neil. Further details and tickets here.