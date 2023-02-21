MIKE PORTNOY On THE WINERY DOGS Not Being A "Supergroup" Project - "We Knew We Didn't Want It To Be A One-Off When We Formed" (Video)

Drum legend Mike Portnoy is featured in a new interiew with Darren Paltrowitz on the Paltrocast. He discusses the new album from The Winery Dogs, his son Max. his Long Beach roots, and ofgfers his thoughts on why bands / artists no longer nee record labels.

Portnoy on The Winery Dogs not being a one-off project:

"We knew we didn't want it to be a one-off when we formed it. We had intentions of becoming a 'real band.' It's just that all the journalists and the fans and the critics are sceptical whenever they see these kind of 'supergroups.' I think the true test is when these supergroups make it to a third album. Anybody can come together on paper and make their first record, and it either works or it doesn't. If it doesn't work that's where it ends. If it does work you ususally go right into and second record to see if lightning can strike twice. So really, the true test is if you make it to a third record, and here we are."

2023 will not be the year to let sleeping dogs lie. Not when it comes to The Winery Dogs, who are kicking off the new year with more new music from their forthcoming and aptly named third album, III.

Set for release February 3 on the band’s Three Dog Music label (via Burnside Distribution/The Orchard), III follows in the paw steps of their first two albums, once again being self-produced by the band - Richie Kotzen, Mike Portnoy, Billy Sheehan - and mixed by longtime band associate Jay Ruston.

The album’s second song release, “Mad World”, can be seen and heard now, with the Vicente Cordero-directed video shot in Los Angeles last November. Watch below.

“’Get on the bus, go do the exercise’ is the opening line of the song and it really sets the tone,” explains singer/guitarist Richie Kotzen. “The song is dealing with a certain attitude or way of thinking forced on individuals regardless of your own life experience or unique individuality. I remember a time where opposing opinions and viewpoints were more accepted. A good old healthy debate was a great thing back then. This song is really shining a light on how there may be certain consequences to pay if you don’t think a certain way. It’s also reflected in the lyric, ‘You’d better bite your tongue so you sound the same.’ It also offers a glimmer of hope in its chorus with the line ‘Turn from a scar into a pearl.’ So it’s not all doom and gloom. There’s always a chance to turn things around.”

Fans wanting to pre-order the album and enter to win a custom Fender Richie Kotzen Telecaster guitar can go here. A vinyl edition of III will also be forthcoming in just a few months.

III tracklisting:

"Xanadu"

"Mad World"

"Breakthrough"

"Rise"

"Stars"

"The Vengeance"

"Pharaoh"

"Gaslight"

"Lorelei"

"The Red Wine"

"Xanadu" video:

In addition to the new music, fans will also be excited to hear that the trio is hitting the worldwide concert trail starting February 15 in Greensburg, PA at the Palace Theatre for their 202III World Tour. Ticket and VIP package info can be found on the band’s official website.

Check out The Winery Dogs at any of the tour stops listed below.

February

21 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

22 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

23 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

25 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse

26 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

March

1 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

2 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

5 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café

9 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

10 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre

11 - Westland, MI - The Token Lounge

13 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Hall

14 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note

17 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

18 - Cedar Park, TX - The Haute Spot

19 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Ballroom

21 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

22 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

24 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

25 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

26 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

30 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

31 - Hopewell, VA - Hopewell Theatre

April

1 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theatre

2 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

4 - Ashville, NC - Orange Peel

5 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

6 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

27 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Vivo Rio (with Stone Temple Pilots)

28 - Curitiba, Brazil - Tork n Roll (with Skid Row)

30 - São Paulo, Brazil - Summer Breeze Festival

June

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

13 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Cultuurpodium Boerderij

15 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

16 - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom - KK's Steel Mill

17 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Rock City

18 - London, United Kingdom - 02 Shepherds Bush Empire

20 - Cologne, Germany - Die Kantine

21 - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany - Batschkapp

22 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

25 - Cartagena, Spain - El Batel Park

27 - Angoulins, France - Crossroad

(Photo - Travis Shinn)