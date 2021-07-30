MIKE PORTNOY Pays Tribute To JOEY JORDISON - "He Was Always A Classy Guy; This One Really Hurts..."

It was announced earlier this week that former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison (real name Nathan Jonas "Joey" Jordison) passed away at the age of 46. A statement reads as follows:

"We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021. He was 46. Joey's death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time. The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes."

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Jordison was pronounced dead at the scene ... we're told no foul play is suspected and there were no illegal drugs found at the house. The medical examiner will now work to determine an official cause of death.

Drum legend Mike Portnoy (The Winery Dogs, ex-Dream Theater) paid tribute to Jordison via social media with the photo above and a brief statement.

Portnoy: "Absolutely shocked and gutted to hear of the passing of Joey Jordison. In addition to being an incredible drummer, he was always a classy guy. When he heard how much of a fan Max (Portnoy) was, he sent over to the house a giant box filled with Slipknot swag…shirts, hoodies, backpacks, sticks etc…and when I did the one-off show playing with Stone Sour in Brazil (at which Slipknot also played) he always treated me like part of the family. Fuck, this one really hurts…"