MIKE PORTNOY Performs LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT's "Hypersonic" In New Drum Cam Video

Liquid Tension Experiment, the legendary supergroup comprised of Mike Portnoy (Transatlantic, Sons Of Apollo), John Petrucci (Dream Theater), Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater), and Tony Levin (King Crimson, Peter Gabriel), return with a new album, LTE3, out April 16 via InsideOutMusic.

The band recently released the Christian Rios-created music video for the album opener, "Hypersonic" (see below), and have now released the Mike Portnoy drum cam video for the song. Watch below:

The new album will be available in the following formats:

• Limited deluxe hot pink 3LP+2CD+Blu-ray Box Set (incl. a poster and 4 artcards, Blu-ray includes a 5.1 surround mix with visuals, and full band interview from the studio)

• Limited 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook

• Limited 2CD Digipak

• Gatefold black 2LP+CD

• Digital album (2CD)

Tracklisting:

"Hypersonic"

"Beating The Odds"

"Liquid Evolution"

"The Passage Of Time"

"Chris & Kevin’s Amazing Odyssey"

"Rhapsody In Blue"

"Shades Of Hope"

"Key To The Imagination"

Bonus Disc: Includes almost an hour of improvised jams.

"Hypersonic" video:

"Beating The Odds" video:

“The Passage Of Time” video:

Teaser:

In 1997, Mike Portnoy, John Petrucci, Jordan Rudess, and Tony Levin, joined forces to create Liquid Tension Experiment. The foursome would release their iconic, self-titled debut album in 1998 and the dazzling follow-up, LTE2 in 1999, creating a dynamic, frantic, and inventive sound all their own. The incredible creativity between the collective would prompt Petrucci and Portnoy to invite Rudess to join Dream Theater, effectively marking the end of this side project. However, since that time, there have been few reunions more in demand. Now, with the world in lockdown and calendars unexpectedly aligned, the inconceivable has finally happened… a new Liquid Tension Experiment album.

(Photo - Tony Levin)