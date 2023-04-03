MIKE TRAMP - "I'm A True VAN HALEN Fan, I Wouldn't Have Come To America If It Wasn't For DAVID LEE ROTH"; Video

Former White Lion singer, Mike Tramp, is featured in a new interview with The Bay Ragni Show, in which he discusses his new album, The Songs Of White Lion, and his upcoming tour. Watch below:

Tramp will release Songs Of White Lion on April 14. As the title implies, the album sees Tramp re-imagining select cuts from his former band White Lion's catalog.

Pre-order/save Songs Of White Lion on CD/LP/Digital here. Please note, due to ongoing lengthy vinyl manufacturing wait time, the LP version will be released on July 14.

Songs Of White Lion tracklisting:

"Lady Of The Valley"

"Little Fighter"

"Broken Heart"

"Love Don't Come Easy"

"Hungry"

"Cry For Freedom"

"Going Home Tonight"

"Wait"

"All The Fallen Men"

"Living On The Edge"

"Tell Me"

"When The Children Cry"

"Little Fighter":

"Cry For Freedom":

Teasers:

Additionally, Tramp will be embarking on a Songs Of White Lion US tour in May, as well as participating in the The Original Rock Meets Classic Tour in Germany this April. A full list of dates can be found on Tramp's website, here.

Lineup:

Mike Tramp - Vocals

Marcus Nand - Guitars

Claus Langeskov - Bass

Alan Tschicaja - Drums

Sebastian Groset - Keyboard

Christoffer Stjerne - Harmonies

Produced by: Soren Andersen & Mike Tramp