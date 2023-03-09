MIKE TRAMP Launches Second Official Video Teaser For Upcoming Songs Of White Lion Album
March 9, 2023, an hour ago
Former White Lion singer, Mike Tramp, will release Songs Of White Lion on April 14. Check out a new, official teaser video below:
Pre-order/save Songs Of White Lion on CD/LP/Digital here. Please note, due to ongoing lengthy vinyl manufacturing wait time, the LP version will be released on July 14.
Additionally, Tramp will be embarking on a Songs Of White Lion US tour in May, as well as participating in the The Original Rock Meets Classic Tour in Germany this April. A full list of dates can be found on Tramp's website, here.
As the title implies, the album sees Tramp re-imagining select cuts from his former band White Lion's catalog.
Songs Of White Lion tracklisting:
"Lady Of The Valley"
"Little Fighter"
"Broken Heart"
"Love Don't Come Easy"
"Hungry"
"Cry For Freedom"
"Going Home Tonight"
"Wait"
"All The Fallen Men"
"Living On The Edge"
"Tell Me"
"When The Children Cry"
"Little Fighter":
"Cry For Freedom":
Official Teaser, Part 1:
Lineup:
Mike Tramp - Vocals
Marcus Nand - Guitars
Claus Langeskov - Bass
Alan Tschicaja - Drums
Sebastian Groset - Keyboard
Christoffer Stjerne - Harmonies
Produced by: Soren Andersen & Mike Tramp