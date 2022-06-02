MIKE TRAMP Premiers Music Video For New Danish Single "For Første Gang For Altid"

Singer / songwriter Mike Tramp (White Lion, Freak Of Nature) has released the new song "For Første Gang For Altid", sung in Danish. A music video for the song can be found below.

"Once again we have to go back to the first teenage kiss, the first butterflies in the stomach and all the wonderful things that happened inside and that you just couldn't control," says Mike Tramp. "No, it was lovely and life had just begun, you almost want to travel back. Hope you all enjoy your own journey."

"For Første Gang For Altid" is from the album For Første Gang, due in September.