MIKE TRAMP's WHITE LION Announce US Tour Dates

Mike Tramp's White Lion, led by former White Lion frontman, Mike Tramp, have announced a string of US tour dates.

Says the band: "More and more shows are coming in as we speak. But we always want to know if you have any suggestions where we should play on the North America tour August 22nd - October 25th. Send your booking inquiries to: alex@biggtimeinc.com, not in the comment box.

Confirmed dates so far:

August

23 - TBA - Las Vegas, NV

24 - Club 44 - Glendale, AZ

29 - Arcada Theater - St. Charles, IL

30 - Epic Event Center - Green Bay, WI

September

2 - Los Gallos - Boardman, OH

4 - The Rust Belt - East Moline, IL

6 - Rocktember Music Fest - Hinckley, MN

8 - Diesel Theater- Chesterfield, MI

11 - Venue Event Center - Cadillac, MI

12 - Warner Vineyards - Paw Paw, MI

13 - Art Theater- Hobart, IN

14 - Danenberger Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL

19 - Madlife Studios - Woodstock, GA

21 - Cj’s Backstage- St. Petersburg, FL

22 - Wynfields - Satellite Beach, FL

26 - The Landis Theater- Vineland, NJ

27 - Debonair Music Hall - Teaneck, NJ

October

25 - Whisky A Go Go - Hollywood, CA