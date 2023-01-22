MIKE TRAMP - The Songs Of WHITE LION 2023 U.S. Tour Dates Announced
January 22, 2023, an hour ago
Former White Lion singer, Mike Tramp, will return to the United States this May and June to perform “The Songs Of White Lion”. Confirmed dates are as listed, with more to be announced.
May
2 - The Strand Theater - Hudson Falls, NY
3 - 89 North Music Venue- Patchogue, NY
4 - Debonair Music Hall - Teaneck, NJ
5 - M3 Festival - Columbia, MD
6 - Private Event - Southampton. PA
7 - M3 Festival - Columbia, MD
9 - Three Flags Ballroom - Warren, PA
11 - Hard Rock Cafe - Pittsburgh, PA
12 - BMI Event Center - Versailles, OH
19 - Jamie’s Outpost - Utica, IL
20 - Arcada Theater - St. Charles , IL
21 - The Hotspot - High Ridge, MO
25 - Tiki Beach Resort - Mosinee, Wi
26 - Epic Event Center - Green Bay, WI
June
1 - Sunset Bay Beach - Irvine, NY
2 - Sharkeys - Syracuse, NY
For booking contact:
Alex Grossi
BTE, Inc. - Las Vegas Office
860-508-9208
Email: alex@biggtimeinc.com