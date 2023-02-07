MIKE TRAMP To Release Songs Of White Lion Album In April; "Cry For Freedom" Single + Audio Samples Streaming Now

Former White Lion singer, Mike Tramp, will release Songs Of White Lion on April 14. The single, "Cry For Freedom" is available today. Listen to the single, as well as a selection of other track samples from the album, below.

Pre-order/save Songs Of White Lion on CD/LP/Digital here. Please note, due to ongoing lengthy vinyl manufacturing wait time, the LP version will be released on July 14.

Additionally, Tramp will be embarking on a Songs Of White Lion US tour in May, as well as participating in the The Original Rock Meets Classic Tour in Germany this April. A full list of dates can be found on Tramp's website, here.

As the title implies, the album sees Tramp re-imagining select cuts from his former band White Lion's catalog.

Songs Of White Lion tracklisting:

"Lady Of The Valley"

"Little Fighter"

"Broken Heart"

"Love Don't Come Easy"

"Hungry"

"Cry For Freedom"

"Going Home Tonight"

"Wait"

"All The Fallen Men"

"Living On The Edge"

"Tell Me"

"When The Children Cry"

"Cry For Freedom":

Official Teaser, Part 1:

Lineup:

Mike Tramp - Vocals

Marcus Nand - Guitars

Claus Langeskov - Bass

Alan Tschicaja - Drums

Sebastian Groset - Keyboard

Christoffer Stjerne - Harmonies

Produced by: Soren Andersen & Mike Tramp