MIKE TRAMP - TV Spot Video Streaming For New Compilation Album, Everything Is Alright

March 11, 2021, 5 minutes ago

news hard rock mike tramp white lion

MIKE TRAMP - TV Spot Video Streaming For New Compilation Album, Everything Is Alright

Internationally recognized solo artist and songwriter Mike Tramp presents his new compilation record, Everything Is Alright, out May 21. Check out a TV spot video below:

Everything Is Alright will be released on vinyl (black LP), digipak CD and digital formats. Pre-orders can be placed now via Target Records.

Tracklisting:

"Give It All You Got"
"Trust In Yourself"
"If I Live Tomorrow"
"Cobblestone Street"
"Coming Home"
"Everything Is Alright"
"Dead End Ride"
"Take Me Away"
"The Road"
"More To Life Than This"

"Everything Is Alright" video:

"Dead End Ride":



Featured Audio

BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

Featured Video

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

Latest Reviews