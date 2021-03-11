MIKE TRAMP - TV Spot Video Streaming For New Compilation Album, Everything Is Alright
March 11, 2021, 5 minutes ago
Internationally recognized solo artist and songwriter Mike Tramp presents his new compilation record, Everything Is Alright, out May 21. Check out a TV spot video below:
Everything Is Alright will be released on vinyl (black LP), digipak CD and digital formats. Pre-orders can be placed now via Target Records.
Tracklisting:
"Give It All You Got"
"Trust In Yourself"
"If I Live Tomorrow"
"Cobblestone Street"
"Coming Home"
"Everything Is Alright"
"Dead End Ride"
"Take Me Away"
"The Road"
"More To Life Than This"
"Everything Is Alright" video:
"Dead End Ride":