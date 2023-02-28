MIKKEY DEE And PHIL CAMPBELL Will "Never Ever, Ever" Replace LEMMY And Tour As MOTÖRHEAD - "That Is Stepping Over The Line"; Video

Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to drummer Mikkey Dee about the reissue of the Motörhead album, Bad Magic, now Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic, out now via Silver Lining Music.

Mikkey also spoke about playing with the Scorpions, discussed if he would reunite with the King Diamond band, and was asked if he and Phil Campbell would ever replace the late great Lemmy Kilmister and tour under the Motörhead name. Find out what he says, below:

Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic is available on Double 12” Vinyl, CD Digipak with Bonus Disc, Limited Edition Boxset, Digital Download and Streaming. The Limited Edition Boxset will contain the CD Digipak with Bonus Disc, Double 12” Vinyl, exclusive Lemmy War, Love, Death and Injustice audio interview on 12” vinyl and exclusive edition Motörhead - Murder One Ouija Board and Planchette. Order all formats here.

Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic tracklisting:

"Victory Or Die"

"Thunder & Lightning"

"Fire Storm Hotel"

"Shoot Out All Of Your Lights"

"The Devil"

"Electricity"

"Evil Eye"

"Teach Them How To Bleed"

"Till The End"

"Tell Me Who To Kill"

"Choking On Your Screams"

"When The Sky Comes Looking For You"

"Sympathy For The Devil"

"Heroes"

"Bullet In Your Brain"

"Greedy Bastards"

Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 - Sayonara Folks! tracklisting:

"We Are Motörhead"

"Damage Case"

"Stay Clean"

"Metropolis"

"Over The Top"

"String Theory"

"The Chase Is Better Than The Catch"

"Rock It"

"Lost Woman Blues"

"Doctor Rock"

"Just ‘Cos You Got The Power"

"Going To Brazil"

"Ace Of Spades"

"Overkill"

Motörhead:

Lemmy Kilmister - Vocals / Bass

Phil Campbell - Guitars

Mikkey Dee - Drums

