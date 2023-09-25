MIKKEY DEE & FRIENDS Perform 14-Song MOTÖRHEAD Set In Tampere; Fan-Filmed Video Available

On September 22nd, former Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee - now with Scorpions - revisited some of the band's classic songs performing with The Drippers vocalist / bassist Viktor Skatt and guitarist Stig William Rickard. They performed a 14 song Motörhead set at Hönö Baari in Tampere, Finland. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

The trio previously performed Motörhead hits together on February 25th in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Setlist:

"Doctor Rock"

"Stay Clean"

"Love Me Like a Reptile"

"The Chase Is Better Than the Catch"

"Shoot You in the Back"

"Metropolis"

"In the Name of Tragedy"

"Iron Fist"

"Born to Raise Hell"

"Sacrifice"

"Orgasmatron"

"Killed by Death"

"Ace of Spades"

"Overkill"

In an interview with Metal Pilgrim from earlier this year, Dee talked about the newly re-released final Motörhead album, Seriously Bad Magic, and the legacy which Motörhead has left. Dee also shared his thoughts about why he is happy Lemmy did not get to see the current state of society and experience cancel culture and political correctness, and shares some of the funniest and more memorable stories which happened to the boys in Motörhead during their career.

Dee on cancel cuture: "To play a joke on someone and then to take a joke from someone, that's life; that’s the way it should be. But today, you can’t say anything, really, before people freak out over absolutely nothing. No sense of humor at all. I’m glad Lemmy doesn’t have to experience this because he would be going fucking crazy because he was a jokester, and with Motörhead we played jokes on each other all the time, and with other people. We were good sports, and we could take any kind of joke back. That’s why a lot of craziness happened in a very funny way. But thinking about some of this shit, I go, 'Oh my God... if we would do this now, we would be in jail."