MIKKEY DEE - "I Will Never Be A Part Of Trying To Put MOTÖRHEAD As A Band Out There Again" (Video)

On September 22nd, former Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee - now with Scorpions - revisited some of the band's classic songs performing with The Drippers vocalist / bassist Viktor Skatt and guitarist Stig William Rickard. They performed a 14 song Motörhead set at Hönö Baari in Tampere, Finland.

Prior to the show, Dee spoke with Finland's Chasozine aboutthe passing of Motörhead frontman Lemmy in December 2015, the Scorpions' 60th anniversary, and more. check out the interview below.

Dee on the possibilty of reuniting guitarist Phil Campbell to perform Motörhead songs:

"You never know. Me and Phil wrote great music, but he's fully involved with his boys (Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons), and I'm fully involved with Scorpions. Not right now, obviously, but we're on the road all the time with the Scorps. So I don't say no; there's always possibilities. Of course I will play Motörhead, but I will never be a part of trying to put Motörhead as a band out there again with some other fucking idiot supposed to take Lemmy's place. But to do this (Mikkey Dee & Friends)... fantastic. And, of course, we'd like to plan something bigger than this in the future, hopefully."

Fan-filmed video of the Mikkey Dee & Friends show in Tampere can be viewed below. The trio previously performed Motörhead hits together on February 25th in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Setlist:

"Doctor Rock"

"Stay Clean"

"Love Me Like a Reptile"

"The Chase Is Better Than the Catch"

"Shoot You in the Back"

"Metropolis"

"In the Name of Tragedy"

"Iron Fist"

"Born to Raise Hell"

"Sacrifice"

"Orgasmatron"

"Killed by Death"

"Ace of Spades"

"Overkill"