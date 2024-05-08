MIKKEY DEE Remembers MOTÖRHEAD's Final Tour – “I Was Trying To Make Us Postpone That”

Mikkey Dee was a guest on Riki Rachtman’s Cathouse podcast and the drummer discussed Motörhead’s final tour in 2015, which ended two weeks before frontman Lemmy Kilmister’s death.

Dee reflectes: "Yeah, that was a tough one. See, I was trying to make us postpone that. We were struggling a little bit, and I said, 'Maybe we should just take a break,' but the one that did not want to break was Lemmy. He said, 'Absolutely not. We've gotta do this tour.' And he wanted to be on stage all the time. And that's how he was. But we had some trouble with Lemmy starting to get a little sick, more sick than, and he was more tired and stuff. And that was a tough tour."