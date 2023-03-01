MIKKEY DEE – “That’d Be Great Fun For Me” To Play With KING DIAMOND Again

Scorpions / Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee spoke to Canada’s The Metal Voice to discuss various topics, including if he’d ever want to play with King Diamond again. Dee was with the band from 1985-1989, performing on three studio albums.

Dee on rejoining King Diamond for a few shows: "Yeah we talk once in a while. He (King Diamond) came and saw us with Scorpions in Dallas where he lives and he could not come this last tour we did. Unfortunately, they were busy with him and his wife. So he missed that show but King is a big Scorpion fan and we talk. I talk to Andy LaRocque (King Diamond guitarist) as we are not far from each other. So we talk and I say what I've been saying. If they ever wanna have me behind a drum kit for something I'm totally there for that. That'd be great fun for me but I also said I know exactly where King is coming from.

“He's been playing with Matt Thompson for so long, a great drummer. And it's not fair to him or to the rest of the band. Because we went through kind of the same thing with some people that kept talking about ‘Fast’ Eddie Clark and ‘Philthy Animal’ Taylor (reuniting with Lemmy) and Lemmy said, ‘never will I play with these guys again.’ They are friends and we talk, but I'm playing with the best band I ever played with in my entire life and we're doing better than ever so he didn't want to hear about it. So, I see where King's coming from, it will be unfair to a loyal guy like Matt, but I said if they had an interest of doing something I'm here, if I got the time, I still play drums."