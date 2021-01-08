MILLENNIAL REIGN Streaming New Single “Way Up High”

Millennial Reign will be re-releasing a limited edition four song EP from their first album Carry The Fire, which has been aptly named Carry The Fire Again” The songs are updated with new vocal tracks by their current vocalist, Tiffany Galchutt and completely remixed and remastered. New single, "Way Up High", is streaming below.

Tiffany fronted the band as they supported international acts Accept, Stryper and Y&T in late 2019 to early 2020. The new EP track list will include “Way Up High,” “Millennial Reign,” “Innocent Cry” and “Men Stand Alone.”

The EP will be a limited run of physical CDs and downloads via Bandcamp. Preorders can also be made at the band’s website and Bandcamp. Millennial Reign is currently in the studio recording their forthcoming album, planned for a 2021 release.

Millennial Reign is:

Tiffany Galchutt - Lead Vocals

Dave Harvey - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Neil Bertrand - Bass, Backing Vocals

Steve Nichols - Drums