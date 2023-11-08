Milwaukee Metal Festival 2024 Dates Announced; Early Bird Tickets Available

After a successful return of Milwaukee Metal Festival in 2023, which featured Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Suicidal Tendencies, Biohazard, Machinehead & many others, the iconic midwestern, multi-day event is set for 2024! The festivities will kick off with a pre-party on May 16 while the main festival will run May 17 - 19 at The Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee, WI and is promised to have bigger headliners, more food, vendors, live podcasts and other surprises.

The festival returned to prominence in 2023 under the watchful eye of Hatebreed frontman and podcaster Jamey Jasta and Sound Talent Group's Tim Borror, as well as the team at The Rave / Eagles Club, where so many of the original festivals took place.

“The 2024 lineup keeps getting more & more stacked, I thought it would be difficult to top 2023 but we’ve already confirmed a more diverse line up of power metal, black metal, death metal and other elements that were harder to secure in 2023" says Jasta. “Milwaukee Metal Fest 2024 will be one for the ages!"

Early bird tickets are on sale now and available for a limited time. 1, 2 & 3 day options zero interest payment plans available at etix.com.

Fans can visit the official Milwaukee Metal Fest site and sign up for the mailing list for first access to information and exclusive content at milwaukeemetalfestival.com.