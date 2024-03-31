MIND IN LOST Releases Video For "Displaced To Oblivion" From New Album Disrupted

The Venezuelan death metal band Mind In Lost, now based abroad, has released their new and second studio album Disrupted, available now on digital platforms and on CD and cassette on April 9th. Disrupted is accompanied by a new music video from the band, titled "Displaced To Oblivion".

Disrupted presents a notable evolution in sound and composition compared to the first album from Mind In Lost. Power and depth take center stage, with strident and fast rhythms, sharp guitars with unmistakable distortions, violent percussions and bass played with dense and enveloping harmonies. Aggressive vocals and abstract lyrics immerse the listener in erosive and hostile environments.

The album is a manifesto of desperation, a twisted vision of the world divided into eight tracks loaded with pure old school death metal. Each story narrates events and actions that lack control when mental stability is absent.

Tracklisting:

"Fall On Concrete"

"Enter The Swarm"

"Psychotic Resurgence"

"Neurodrome"

"Displaced To Oblivion"

"My Will"

"Ritual Of Silence"

"Sedation Abuse Delirium"

For further details, visit Mind In Lost on Facebook.