MINDAHEAD Issues “Last Tide” Music Video

Ride the "Last Tide" of progressive avant-garde metal from Italy's MindAheaD with their second single off their forthcoming sophomore album "6119 Part 1" being released via Rockshots Records at the end of October.

The latest track to be previewed off their upcoming full-length record, "Last Tide" is an emotional ballad that tells the next chapter of the concept album's character "6119". The band explains in further detail:

"Lost in a kind of frame, like an endless instant, 'Last Tide' describes where ‘6119’ finds himself on the seashore, watching the waves and the sunset. He reflects on the natural change of things that, just like the waves of the sea, never stop changing, and thinks back with nostalgia and hope to the female figure seen in the desert. But this sudden and almost unique carefree situation is the result of an error, a power surge in the Machine's connections that allow ‘6119’ to have an independent vision of the program, an autonomous thought, you can say. Soon (in fact, it is the shortest track on the album), as soon as the sun went down, the Machine reestablishes itself and again takes control of ‘6119's’ consciousness."

Progressive avant-garde metallers, Italy's MindAhead return in 2022 with their sophomore album 6119 Part 1 via Rockshots Records to follow their 2017 debut full-length Reflections released on Roman label Revalve Records. Just like its predecessor, the band's new offering is once again a concept album with a complex, personal and unusual sound to test the limits of their songwriting. 6119 Part 1 is a continuation of the previous work on Reflections, which will tell us the story of 6119, the main character, through a surreal, oneiric journey, always poised between physical space and the realm of the mind. Trapped in this dreamlike kaleidoscope, he proceeds heedless of the consequences, hoping to find at the end of the journey (the Part II, currently in production) the reason why all this is happening to him.

Merging different aspects, sometimes opposite, of human feeling, bringing them together in a colorful and personal musical proposal, which has its roots in influences ranging from prog ‘70s to death metal, the band explains the new album in further detail:

"This album is a concept realized with the aim of telling a story that straddles the line between dystopian science fiction and the psychological investigation of the human mind, so the music and lyrics were created in order to reach these goals. We would like the listening experience to be completely immersive. We would like the listener to be able to take a break from the real world and step into another dimension, one that is distant but at the same time well known, not alien, but almost familiar. The listener should passionately follow the events of 6119 in its inner and outer search for reality, in a story that began in the previous album Reflections and will end in the band's next release, so as to complete a narrative trilogy."

Having shared the stage with bands such as Jinjer, Vision Divine, Deathless Legacy, Domine, Pino Scotto, MindAhead is recommended for fans of Opeth, Ayreon, Haken, Katatonia and Pink Floyd. 6119 Part 1 is due out October 28, 2022 via Rockshots Records.

Preorder at the Rockshots Records webshop.

Tracklisting:

“Prologue”

“Burning Horizon”

“Dancing In The Desert”

“What You Are”

“The Last Tide”

“Beautiful Mistake”

“Innocence”

“At The Gates Of Night Part I (The Old Poet) & II (At The Gates)”

“At The Gates Of Night Part III (Lost In The Loop)”

"The Last Tide" video:

“What You Are”: