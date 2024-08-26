MINDWARS Debut "Crusaders" Lyric Video

Speed/thrash metal band, MindWars, will release their fifth album, appropriately titled V, on September 9. A lyric video for the track "Crusaders" can be viewed below:

V is the culmination of 10 years of collaboration and dedication of the band to revitalize old school thrash with the taste and aggression of toady’s music. The band is a three-piece conglomeration of varied influences with a common goal to create music they love and hope you will too.

MindWars was formed at the end of 2013 after Mike Alvord (formerly of Holy Terror) and Roby Vitari (formerly of Headcrasher) reconnected through social media. The two met by chance in 1989 when Holy Terror was touring with Exodus and Nuclear Assault.

Roby brought in a juggernaut of a guitarist Danny “Z” Pizzi to play bass. The three managed to record and produce two solid albums (The Enemy Within - 2014 and Sworn To Secrecy - 2016, which was engineered by the mighty Bill Metoyer). In 2017, Roby decided to relocate to Newport Beach, CA and the band soon found that having Danny still in Italy was impossible for the band to play live shows. In 2019, the band decided to hand over the bass duties to the veteran, Rick Zaccaro.

The band proceeded to write and record their highly acclaimed album The Fourth Turning and Danny taking on the role of second guitar. Due to various circumstances and the fact that Danny still lived in Italy, the band decided to continue on as a three piece and toured Japan in the fall of 2024, which culminated at True Thrash Fest 2024 with a co-headlining spot alongside Cyclone.

The Fourth Turning was released during the dog days of COVID and the band immediately started writing new material. Prior to COVID, the band also had a mini-US tour (opening one show for Raven).

The fifth album, V, was recorded during the first few months of 2024 and is slated to be released in September, just in time for MindWars to support their best album yet on their upcoming European Tour, which will end with a performance at the 2024 Storm Crusher Festival.

Tracklisting:

"Stand Guard At The Gates Of Your Mind"

"Live To Die"

"Beneath The Trees"

"Crusaders"

"The Road To Madagascar"

"West Of Nowhere"

"Chasing The Wind"

"Source Of Destruction"

"Into The Known"

"Vultures Of The Eighth Wonder"

"The Logical Song"

"Crusaders" lyric video:

"Stand Guard At The Gates Of Your Mind" lyric video: